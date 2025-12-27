hydro power

There are numerous misconceptions surrounding energy sources, one of which is the belief that the cheapest option will always prevail. In reality, no energy source has ever completely replaced another, regardless of production costs. For instance, oil did not supplant coal; in fact, coal demand has reached an all-time high this year, surpassing last year’s record figures. And even so, coal never replaced wood or biomass since that is also at all time high.

However there is a growing challenge in baseload electricity generation, which is increasingly affected by volatile prices and its inherent inability to adapt to fluctuating inputs. This brings us to a crucial point: magazine-based hydropower holds greater value than solar energy, irrespective of production costs. The primary reason for this is straightforward; when market prices can fluctuate dramatically—from 80,000 per MWh to negative values in mere moments—the advantage of being able to sell at peak prices without being forced to sell at lower rates due to consistent sunlight becomes abundantly clear. It is better to be a price picker than a price taker. For solar it is normally even worse as they produce their biggest volumes when prices are low since than all other solar farms also produce in the same area. And that is why solar or wind for that matter only gets fractions of the annual average prices.

Solar electricity is most cost-effective in regions with abundant sunshine and minimal cloud cover, typically found in desert areas near the equator. However, these locations often have sparse populations, resulting in low local demand for electricity. This lack of demand makes it costly and inefficient to transport the generated power to areas where it is needed. In contrast, regions near rivers and freshwater sources, where hydroelectric power can be harnessed, tend to have larger populations and higher local energy needs, making them more viable for sustainable energy production.

Storing electricity efficiently is often best achieved by minimizing production, and magazine-based hydro systems excel in this regard. These systems operate similarly to batteries, allowing for positive product storage; the more energy you accumulate, the more you can utilize later. In contrast, traditional batteries diminish in output as they are charged, making them less efficient. Additionally, batteries come with high costs, significant environmental impacts during production, and a limited lifespan, making magazine-based hydro a more sustainable and effective alternative for energy storage.

The unpredictable nature of solar energy production significantly limits its industrial applications. Solar generation is heavily influenced by factors such as cloud cover and is only possible during daylight hours, making it less reliable for consistent industrial use. This is particularly evident in China, where over half of the new Global solar installations are taking place. Despite this growth, the country continues to expand its coal infrastructure for industrial purposes and often does not integrate solar power into its grid, as the demand for solar energy has yet to fully develop.

The true affordability of solar energy, when factoring in distribution costs, transmission losses, and production locations, remains uncertain. However, its actual value—or lack thereof—is becoming increasingly clear. While hydropower assets boast valuations exceeding $2 trillion per TWH, no solar farm has demonstrated a positive financial return solely from electricity generation; they all

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rely on supplementary income sources. This reliance indicates that, in terms of energy production, solar farms may ultimately be deemed worthless.