Share

In the 1970s, Brazil faced a pressing need to enhance its exports to secure more international currency. The most straightforward solution was to reduce domestic oil consumption, thereby increasing availability for export. This was achieved by transitioning vehicles from gasoline to ethanol and ramping up domestic ethanol production. The initiative proved to be a remarkable success, demonstrating a viable alternative to fossil fuels. With advancements in agricultural technology and the refining of biomass into sugars, this approach has the potential to be implemented globally, effectively replacing not just oil, but also coal and natural gas across various applications. Moreover, this transition is not only feasible at a scale that meets current and future energy demands but is also significantly more cost-effective than all types of fossil fuels available today.

There are three primary reasons why progress in renewable energy has stalled: the self-interest of fossil fuel industries and their allies, the structure of capital markets, and the political landscape surrounding renewable energy and climate initiatives. These factors are deeply interconnected, collectively steering us away from meaningful change. The self-interest of oil companies, coal producers, and oil-exporting nations is evident, yet the situation becomes more intricate when these entities advocate for wind and solar energy, even at a loss to their own investments. By establishing renewable energy divisions and promoting zero-emission cities, they attempt to re-brand themselves as champions of sustainability. This strategy not only attracts capital markets and NGOs but also leverages their expertise to reshape the energy landscape. In doing so, they emphasize issues like biodiversity and the ethical implications of using food for energy, subtly diverting attention from the real threats posed to fossil fuels. While they may not directly attack biomass, their tactics effectively shift focus away from the critical need for biomass as a viable alternative to fossil fuels.

The capital market’s structure inadvertently hampers the transition from fossil fuels to biomass. Typically, new technologies emerge from joint ventures, undergo testing, and are gradually adopted by larger capital sources once proven viable at scale. Currently, the oil industry is investing in biomass refining technologies, presenting them as innovative and in need of development through conventional capital market processes. This portrayal is misleading; biomass has been refined into sugar and subsequently into ethanol at an industrial scale since before World War II. The primary changes involve a shift in production focus towards ethanol and lignin, a coal substitute, rather than the higher-value applications like cellulose for paper that dominated earlier efforts. Additionally, there is now a direct ownership model for biomass production, fully integrated with refining processes, contrasting with past practices that often relied on agricultural waste. While the land requirements for biomass production have evolved, the concept itself is not new; the expansion of arable land has been a constant throughout history. Advances in technology have accelerated this process, primarily because the focus has shifted away from producing by-products like cellulose. However, this rapid development bypasses the joint venture phase, leading to a need for more extensive documentation to satisfy capital market requirements, which ultimately disrupts the existing capital market structure.

The third aspect to consider is the intersection of climate change politics and renewable energy initiatives. Unfortunately, the approach taken by Denmark garnered more political traction than that of Brazil, leading to an early focus on wind energy rather than biomass. This emphasis on electrification fostered an industry that required extensive new applications, often relying on inefficient technologies that drove costs to unsustainable levels. Ironically, this inefficiency resulted in a significant number of jobs, which in turn translated into considerable political clout. As a result, this sector emerged as a formidable political entity, despite producing minimal usable energy, experiencing stagnant growth, and failing to achieve meaningful emissions reductions.

The primary goal of transitioning away from fossil fuels should be to eliminate them entirely, as they are responsible for 90 percent of greenhouse gas emissions and provide 80 percent of our energy. Shifting our focus to this critical objective is essential, and encouragingly, it seems we are moving in that direction. To foster innovation in the energy sector, we must prioritize biomass as the foundational alternative, rather than solar or wind electricity.

Electricity cannot replace fossil fuels; in fact, it has often increased the demand for them. Instead, we should concentrate on alternative sources that can directly substitute fossil fuels, such as biomass. This approach not only addresses the necessary volume of energy but also fosters innovation in sustainable energy solutions. By prioritizing these alternatives, we can create a more resilient and environmentally friendly energy landscape.