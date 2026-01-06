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The global shift away from freon gas in air conditioning systems exemplifies successful change, highlighting two key aspects: it was implemented worldwide, mirroring the necessary approach for energy transformation, and it involved substituting freon with similar gases like Puron (R-410A), which have since evolved to even more climate-friendly options such as R-454B and R-32. In contrast, while Brazil has successfully transitioned from fossil fuel gasoline to ethanol on a national scale, there is no comparable global initiative in energy. The substantial investments in renewable energy have largely overlooked these successful models, opting instead to focus on a complete shift to electricity. This approach has proven problematic, as generating electricity in an environmentally sustainable manner has not only failed but has also led to increased emissions, contrary to the intended goals. Industry insiders recognize that major oil companies have welcomed wind energy for its potential to boost gas demand, with Shell even betting its future on this strategy, which nearly backfired. As wind energy wanes, these companies are now pivoting towards solar as their next source of demand.

The primary concern for oil companies lies in the potential revelation of their vulnerabilities as renewable energy technologies evolve. Should the industry shift towards sustainable alternatives like biomass refining that directly replace oil, gas, and coal, companies such as Shell would face significant challenges. The transition could mirror the replacement of Freon with Puron, where oil is substituted with ethanol, coal with lignin, and gas with biogas. This shift is not only feasible but also more cost-effective than fossil fuels, with the added advantage of being scalable and rapidly implementable, prompting oil companies to resist this transformation.

Consequently, we are witnessing a coalition forming among fossil fuel interests, NGOs, renewable energy producers, and politicians, all united in their desire to hinder this transition. NGOs and politicians, who have historically championed wind, solar, and electric vehicles, are motivated by their reputations and funding needs. Meanwhile, renewable energy developers and producers are seeking alternative revenue streams beyond what they can earn from electricity sales, further complicating the landscape of energy transition.