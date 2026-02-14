the old world

The urgent shift away from fossil fuel emissions has become deeply intertwined with political agendas, interest groups, and non-profit motivations, revealing a significant failure in addressing the real critical issue. The reasons for this failure may be rooted in the complexities of politics and political science. Raising questions about the validity of labeling social speculation as science. Instead, it often resembles a discourse dominated by individuals promoting their own beliefs to gain political influence, with only a semblance of theoretical frameworks that remain largely untested and reliant on manipulated data and narrative determined assumptions. Mostly, there is no reasons to even read the conclusion as they are almost always determined by assumptions, and they are chosen to get the desired conclusions.

A prevalent political theory posits that contemporary issues can be traced back to three core ideologies: nationalism, socialism, and liberalism. However, I contend that by focusing solely on nationalism and introducing a new religious perspective, we can reinterpret socialism and liberalism as extensions of these two fundamental drivers, as exemplified by Adam Smith’s concept of the “invisible hand of God.”

As China retreated into isolation, Europe emerged as the architect of the modern world, shaping its structure and functionality. This transformation was driven by a multitude of nations that engaged in both competition and cooperation, leveraging their comparative advantages in production. For instance, France specialized in wine and silk, while the UK focused on cotton for their textile industrial production. This framework expanded globally through colonialism, as European powers sought raw materials and goods that were more efficiently produced elsewhere. The interplay of competition, collaboration, and the rise of nation-states laid the groundwork for globalization, industrialization, and economic advancement. Religion also played a crucial role, fostering a shared understanding within Europe while simultaneously fueling tensions that led to the schism of the Christian church. This national and religious rivalry provided a justification for colonization and global dominance.

Today, the legacy of this competitive system persists, although Europe has largely stepped back from its central role in global affairs. Notably, the last significant international consensus on a pressing global issue occurred in the 1980s with the decision to phase out freon. At that time, the US and Europe accounted for about 60 percent of global GDP, reflecting a mutual influence despite or due to the backdrop of communism and the Cold War, which ultimately facilitated this change through a combination of power and market control.

The current shift in energy sources is not only proving ineffective but also serves as a catalyst for a transition of economic wealth from the old world to the new. By investing in tools that are both inefficient and costly, economic resources are being redirected away from traditional powerhouses. The alliance between the US and Europe has weakened significantly, largely due to Europe’s diminishing role in the global economy, with its share of global GDP plummeting from 25% to 15% in just a decade. This decline highlights the competitive advantages of alternatives to the European Green approach. Projections indicate that this trend is unlikely to reverse soon, as countries like China capitalize on Europe’s costly electrification initiatives. While Europe may soon find itself in a position of needing to barter for resources, the competitive landscape suggests that a new energy source, which is both climate-friendly and more affordable than traditional energy, has already emerged. This innovation is primarily driven by the new world, which demonstrates a superior capacity for adaptation and change.

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