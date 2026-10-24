Filippo Ganna set the world one hour record on his bike in 2022 of riding 56.792 km in one hour and by putting out less than 0.5 KWH in the process, there are domestic light bulbs that consume more energy than that. The situation highlights the remarkably low cost of energy, even under extreme conditions. Currently, a barrel of diesel, priced at USD 200 due to geopolitical tensions and disruptions in supply, contains 1,675 KWH of energy, translating to approximately 12 cents per KWH. In contrast, Gann’s output is only half of that, equating to a mere 6 cents per KWH. This comparison underscores the astonishing affordability of energy. For instance, a marathon runner consumes about 3.5 KWH over the race distance, which amounts to less than 50 cents, even when considering the highest diesel prices recorded.

The driving force behind technological advancement is often the cost associated with utilizing incredibly inexpensive energy sources across various applications. This relationship emphasizes that technology evolves in response to economic factors rather than the reverse. As energy input becomes more affordable, the resulting outputs also decrease in cost, creating opportunities in markets where demand for cheaper and superior goods and services remains unmet. Energy serves as the key to accessing these markets, while technology provides the means to harness it effectively.

However, this also implies that the required energy volumes is substantial, highlighting a critical gap in understanding energy dynamics, particularly concerning volume and total cost. Europe’s decline from a global economic leader to a secondary position can be attributed to this oversight. The belief that prioritizing environmentally friendly energy production methods would eventually yield economic advantages proved misguided. Instead of opting for efficient, high-volume, and sustainable production techniques, Europe pursued low-volume, unsuitable, and costly alternatives that ultimately undermined their economic stability.

A significant portion of the global population, approximately 800 million individuals, continues to experience poverty, which is slightly more than half of China’s population. To elevate these individuals to a standard of living comparable to that of China, which currently consumes around 50,000 TWH of energy, an additional 25,000 TWH would be necessary. This figure represents 25 times the projected energy demand for artificial intelligence worldwide by the year 2030. And China’s energy demand per capita is still under half of the US.

Africa is projected to be the sole continent experiencing substantial population growth beyond 2035. Additionally, it has the lowest energy consumption levels globally, highlighting the necessity for development, particularly in sectors such as transportation, logistics, and industry.

Despite a potential slowdown or stabilization in population growth, energy demand is expected to rise due to its affordability and expanding applications. Additionally, increased leisure time and evolving work environments will further drive this demand. Research indicates that remote work contributes to higher energy consumption, largely due to the need for social interaction. Similarly, vacation periods lead to increased energy use through travel and the pursuit of new experiences. As automation takes over more tasks, individuals will adapt their work habits, live longer, and enjoy more leisure time, which will likely result in an acceleration of energy consumption, as evidenced by existing data. While it is true that energy use declined during the COVID-19 lockdowns, this situation can be likened to the reduced energy consumption of an incarcerated individual compared to that of a free person.

As energy demand continues to rise, potentially accelerating in the near future, it is imperative to explore solutions that not only meet this demand but also address emissions. Carbon-negative biofuels and lignin present a promising approach, as they facilitate a negative carbon cycle while being abundant and cost-effective. This allows for the continued use of existing energy sources such as oil, coal, and gas, which are essential for the production of biofuels and lignin, without necessitating an increase in their extraction. Consequently, these traditional energy sources may be gradually supplanted by more sustainable alternatives. In contrast, solar and wind energy production may not be replaced, highlighting a strategic shift in energy sourcing that can accommodate population growth and improve living standards for more individuals.

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