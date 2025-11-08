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Insurance operates on fundamental principles: premiums are collected from many individuals, while claims are disbursed to a select few annually. Additionally, the investment returns on these premiums help fund some of the claims. However, climate change poses significant challenges to these principles. The frequency and magnitude of claims are escalating, and insurance companies are increasingly taking risks in pursuit of higher returns to offset these larger payouts. A notable trend is the movement of insurance funds into the private credit market, which offers the potential for greater yields. Yet, many of these credit markets are vulnerable to climate-related risks, such as extreme weather events and supply chain disruptions. This creates a paradox where the pursuit of higher yields to mitigate climate exposure inadvertently heightens the overall risk for insurance companies.

Financial crises typically require a catalyst to initiate their onset, which can often be a seemingly minor event within the vast landscape of global markets, such as a localized failure in housing loans in the United States. For a crisis to escalate, there must be a trigger that incites significant selling across one or more markets, leading to a domino effect. This is where the interplay of insurance and climate change becomes critical. Insurance companies, faced with the need to cover claims, may be compelled to liquidate assets, and climate change can lead to substantial payouts, prompting extensive asset sales. Compounding the issue, these companies have increasingly invested in less liquid markets, such as private debt, which can result in pronounced price fluctuations even with minimal selling pressure. Furthermore, the risk of default among the companies servicing this debt may rise, particularly if they are adversely affected by the same climate-related challenges that necessitate the insurance payouts, painting a potentially dire scenario for the financial landscape.